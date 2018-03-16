English
Ajay Devgn Opens Up About His Daughter Nysa Debuting In Bollywood!

Posted By:
Ajay Devgn starrer Raid has hit the theatres today on March 15, 2018 and has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from all corners. During an interview with HT, the actor was asked if he would allow his daughter Nysa to debut in Bollywood in the future and he perfectly summed up his reply as per the mindset of today's generation kids. He said to HT,

"That's her choice. Today's generation can only be guided. You can't tell them what to do, what not to do. Right now, her mindset is that she wants to study. She hasn't thought about the film industry. Tomorrow, if she chooses to be an actress, I'll support her. If not films, I'll support her in whatever else she wants to pursue."

On Who Takes Care Of Nysa When Both Are Busy...

"For instance, recently, Kajol had to go to shoot at 5 am. This location is available only on Sundays, so there's no other option. I love spending time with the kids, I tell them, ‘See, your father takes more care of you'. It's a lot of fun."

On Family Pressures

"Yes, the perspective changes completely. You want to be more stable, you want to see your children and family the way it is. There's a little insecurity that nothing should not be lesser than what it is today," said Ajay Devgn to HT.

On Starring Alongside Kajol

"Yes, both of us should like the script; it has to have two strong characters. The day we hear a suitable one, we will work together. The film, in which Kajol is acting, has a beautiful story. We haven't heard something like this before. It really touches your heart. It's about a mother-son and has some humour, too."

What Next After Raid?

"You don't make films just for the sake of it, you make one when you find a good plot. For the next one year, I've not finalised any production as we haven't got a great script yet. We've been working on the narrative of this film with Kajol for the past three years."

Read more about: ajay devgn kajol raid
Story first published: Friday, March 16, 2018, 12:34 [IST]
