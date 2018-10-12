 »   »   »  Ajay Devgn On The #MeToo Campaign: 'If Anyone Has Wronged A Woman, I Will Stand For It'

Ajay Devgn opened up about the #MeToo campaign by saying that he's disturbed reading about the events that have been happening in the Bollywood film industry and stated that his production company Ajay Devgn Films is doing everything it can to safeguard women in the workplace. Ajay also took aim at Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan, who was accused by a woman saying that he sexually harassed her during the audition of a movie by asking her to strip down to her lingerie, so that he can decide about the bikini scenes in the movie.

Ajay Devgn was supposed to work with Luv Ranjan in an upcoming movie, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, but now it looks like the actor will back out of the movie, considering the allegations against the director. Ajay took to Twitter by saying, "I'm disturbed by all the happenings with regards to #MeToo. My company and I believe in providing women with utmost respect and safety. If anyone has wronged even a single woman, neither ADF nor I will stand for it."

#MeToo Movement Gains Steam! The #MeToo movement is gathering steam in the country and several actresses, models, singers and journalists have levelled sexual harassment allegations against film-makers, musicians and actors. Even Common Folks Are Sharing Their #MeToo Experience! Even the common folks have taken to their respective social media handles by sharing their #MeToo experience and it looks like there would be many more skeletons tumbling out of the closet in the coming days. On The Work Front – Ajay Devgn On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Total Dhamaal, for which he's also the co-producer. He's also working on a period-drama Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior, where he'll play the role of the Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior Grand Release! Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior is produced under his own banner Ajay Devgn Films and is scheduled to hit the theatres during Diwali 2019.

