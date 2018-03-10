 »   »   » Ajay Devgn On Working With Kajol: It’s Going To Be Hard For Us To Act Together

It's Going To Be Hard

"Kajol and I are at a stage in our respective careers where we cannot play stereotypical characters. Unless a writer or a filmmaker comes forward with a script that is challenging and justifies our presence in the same film, it's going to be hard for us to act together. When we were younger, it was a breeze doing something like Hulchul (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), or Raju Chacha (2000)."

Kajol's Answer Would Be The Same

"Years later, I directed her in U Me Aur Hum. I'd love to do a movie with her and I'm sure, if you ask Kajol, her answer would also be the same. However, a routine love story may not be the ideal script for us at this stage because we've been married for two decades," added Ajay.

On The Professional Front

Ajay is all set to woo his fans with his next film Raid. He will be seen playing the role of an Income Tax Officer. Talking about the movie, the actor told HT, ''Especially during 1980s' era, when the environment wasn't good, it was not easy. I am sure Ritesh (Shah) and Rajkumar Gupta can tell you incidents when income tax officers were brutally murdered. They use to go through a very hard time."

The Film Is Right On The Point

"I am sure people will cuss me later for saying this, but the film is right on the point, where it says that you should be fair about tax. If you earn, then pay the tax. Sometimes the fault lies on both the sides, tax payer and government, but both should be fair about it."