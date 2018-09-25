 »   »   »  Ajay Devgn Shares Kajol's Mobile Number On Twitter, Asks Fans To Message Her On WhatsApp!

Related Articles
-
As ridiculous as it might sound, Ajay Devgn just shared his wife Kajol's mobile number on his Twitter handle and also asked the fans to message her on WhatsApp. Ajay's followers went on a tailspin and were wondering what this is all about. Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 9820123300." A lot of people added the mentioned number and even messaged her on WhatsApp and shared screenshots on their Twitter handle.
Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 9820123300.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018
|
Fan Messages On WhatsApp, The Reply Was
A fan shared a screenshot of messaging Kajol, and got a reply too. Their talk was about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
|
They Feel It's Real
A lot of fans took to WhatsApp and advised Kajol to switch off her phone, else thousands of messages would flood her handle.
|
September 24, 2018
I'm Your Biggest Fan!
Another user messaged on WhatsApp saying what a big fan he is of Kajol's, but also stated that he's a bigger fan of Shahrukh Khan.
|
Indians Right Now
A user posted a meme of Indians sending messages to Kajol and it's so apt!
|
The Kajol Army
Another meme about Kajol's WhatsApp number was doing the rounds. It's so true, folks!
|
All Are Behind Kajol Right Now
Almost all of India is now behind Kajol, just like how Shahrukh Khan was behind her in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
However, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter again by saying that he pulled a prank on his fans, as he was bored on the sets. He also stated that making pranks on other actors is passe, so he tried his hand in pulling a prank out of his fans and they clearly fell for it. Check out his tweet!
Pranks on film set are so passé… so tried pulling one on you guys here.. 😂 😜 @KajolAtUN https://t.co/SpQzsfhlAB— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018