 »   »   » Setting A Wrong Example: Ajay Devgn SLAMMED BRUTALLY As He Posts Picture With Son Yug; Find Out Why

Ajay Devgn is currently in Paris along with his wife Kajol and kids - Nysa & Yug. The Superstar recently turned 49 and to celebrate his special day, he took a short vacation to Paris. Ajay shared an adorable picture with his son Yug on Twitter and unexpectedly ended up being slammed for the same.
Netizens slammed Ajay Devgn left & right for smoking next to his son and setting a wrong example. Many of his fans sounded upset and also schooled the actor to quit smoking.
Ajay Is Seen Smoking Next To Yug
The moment Ajay shared this picture, comments like "But sir it's bad habit to smoke in front of kids", and "sir I can see a cigarette in your hand. Sir you're role model for so many young ppl please avoid cigarettes in front of kids." started pouring in.
Uh Oh!
One commented saying, "Don't let your child be a passive smoker...plzzz" Another user said, "its sad to see you smoke, I think you can do much better than that."
On A Related Note..
Newlyweds, Vatsal Seth and his wifey dear Ishita Dutta also accompanied Ajay Devgn and his family for the birthday celebrations in Paris.
Before You Judge Ajay, Let Us Tell You That His Kids Mean The World To Him..
Earlier in an interview to DNA, Ajay Devgn had revealed how his life revolves only around his kids and had said, "I love my children (Nysa and Yug) to distraction. But that is the case with every parent. If you ask any parent in the world, he/she will tell you the same."
Ajay Understands That His Actions Will Leave An Impact On His Kids
"When children come into your life, the attitude towards your career changes.You start getting more insecure. When you're younger, that's not the case. However, once your kids are in the picture, you analyse every step because you keep wondering if any of your actions will affect them."
Ajay Also Chooses Film Keeping His Kids In Mind
"You want them to be protected at any cost. Even the choice of a film is weighed on the basis of what they will think. You become very conscious and start getting scared."
Ajay On Yug
Speaking particularly about Yug, Ajay was quoted as saying, "I love spending time with Yug, irrespective of whether Kajol is shooting or not shooting for a film."
"That's what I anyway do when I pack up for the day. I go home and spend my time with Yug. Now that my daughter Nysa is in Singapore, most of my time is spent with him, and that's all I do."
