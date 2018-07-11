 »   »   »  Ajay Devgn To Play Chanakya In Neeraj Pandey's Next; Has This To Say About His Role!

Related Articles
- Ileana D'cruz Posts A Backless Picture On Instagram & Drops The 'F-Bomb'
- Helicopter Eela: Kajol Reveals The First Look Poster Of Her Next Film & It's Quite Interesting!
- Rare Sighting! Ajay Devgn Attends Salman Khan's Race 3 Screening
- BREAKING! Salman Khan To Star In A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film?
- Luv Ranjan Pulls Off A Casting Coup, Confirms His Next Film Stars Ajay Devgn & Ranbir Kapoor!
- Ileana D'Cruz Slams Pregnancy Rumors Like A Boss With Just A Single Hashtag!
- Kajol's Emotional Posts On Daughter Nysa's Birthday Will Leave You Moist-Eyed!
- Pregnant Or Not, Ileana D'cruz Has A Sassy Reply For All Gossipmongers?
- Ileana D'Cruz & Andrew Kneebone Expecting Their First Baby?
- Did Ajay Devgn Really Stop Kajol From Working With Shahrukh Khan? SRK Found It Quite 'Strange'
- Arjun Kapoor Turns Intelligence Officer For Raj Kumar Gupta's Next Inspired By A True Event?
- Setting A Wrong Example: Ajay Devgn SLAMMED BRUTALLY As He Posts Picture With Son Yug; Find Out Why
Ajay Devgn is currently on a signing spree. With Total Dhamaal, two flicks with Luv Ranjan and films under his own productions, the actor has signed one more film. Isn't that some great news pouring in? This morning, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle to announce his next film which will be helmed by Neeraj Pandey. What's interesting is that we will get to see Ajay in a never-seen before avatar in this movie.
Well folks, we have it that the 'Golmaal Again' actor will be seen essaying the role of Chanakya who is touted to be one of the greatest thinkers in Indian History. Scroll down to read more-
Ajay Devgn Makes The Announcement
The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Looking forward to playing #Chanakya, a film about one of the greatest thinkers in Indian History, directed by @neerajpofficial. @RelianceEnt @FFW_Official @PlanC_Studios @ShitalBhatiaFFW
Chanakya Is An Exciting Work Of Passion For Neeraj Pandey
In a press statement, Neeraj Pandey was quoted as saying, "I have been developing this film on Chanakya for some time now. It is an exciting work of passion for me, and I am sure audiences will love Ajay's portrayal of the visionary genius."
Ajay Is Excited To Play Chanakya
A leading daily quoted Ajay as saying, " I am truly looking forward to playing Chanakya. I have observed Neeraj Pandey's work closely and I know Neeraj will tell this story with the clarity and passion that it needs to be told."
Who Was Chanakya?
For those who ain't aware, Chanakya is said to have played a major role in establishing the Chandragupta Maurya dynasty. He is credited to have written epic books like Chanakya Niti and Arthshashtra and his work is thought of as an important precursor to classical economics. Also identified as Vishnugupta and Kautilya, Chanakya is considered the pioneer of the field of political science and economics in India.
It's Raining Biopics
It looks like Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju reinforced the success mantra of biopics in Hindi cinema. We have Hrithik Roshan coming up with Super 30, Shahrukh Khan doing a biopic on Rakesh Sharma, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, a biopic on Gulshan Kumar titled Mogul, Ajay Devgn with Tanaji: The Unsung Hero and there are also talks about a biopic on Kalpana Chawla and a sequel to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Are you guys excited to watch Ajay Devgn as Chanakya on-screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.