 »   »   » Know Why Ajay Devgn Laughed Out Loud After Hearing A Film Script! Details

Ajay Devgn is a man who rarely bursts out into laughter but this time, he ended up laughing out loud after hearing the detailed narration of Total Dhamaal. Ajay was so impressed with the script, that he's now decided to co-produce the film along with starring as the main lead.
DNA quoted an insider by saying, "When Indra Kumar gave him a detailed narration, Ajay who rarely laughs, was actually laughing out loud. He liked what he heard but he had just one pre-condition - the humour should be clean, with no double-entendre. In other words, Total Dhamaal, which is slated to release in December 2018, is being packaged carefully to entertain and not embarrass any of the actors acting in it or those watching it."
Total Dhamaal
Total Dhamaal is fine tuned to suit the family audience and it'll be a roller-coaster of comedy that'll make your ribs tickle.
Ajay Devgn
Very Confident
Looking at how confident Ajay Devgn is on the movie, we're sure it'll be the best comedy film of 2018, folks!
Starcast
Total Dhamaal has a star studded cast of Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi.
Co-producers
The budget of the film is pretty high and is co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria, who have always been partners while producing films.