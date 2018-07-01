 »   »   »  Akash Ambani's Engagement: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir-Alia & Others Spotted [PICS]

Gauri & Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan accompanies mommy Gauri Khan as the duo marks their presence at Akash Ambani's engagement and we gotta admit that they are the most stylish mother-son duo of the B-town.

Aishwarya With Her Family

Looking all stunning in Manish Malhotra's saree, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the engagement of Akash Ambani along with her daughter Aaradhya and hubby Abhishek Bachchan.

Shweta & Navya Naveli

Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda up the glamour quotient of the party. The duo was seen in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's saree.

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan, who's busy with the shoot of Thugs Of Hindostan, also attended the Ambani's bash along with his dear wife, Kiran Rao, who looked resplendent in golden saree.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji spotted at the Ambani bash sans Aditya Chopra. The Hichki actress picked a golden outfit and needless to say that she looked pretty.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also attended the engagement of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. But the duo chose to arrive at the venue separately and we wonder why!

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Flaunting her million bucks smile, Madhuri Dixit Nene posed for the media, gathered outside Antilia.

Shraddha Kapoor

We're totally crushing over Shraddha Kapoor's look for the Akash Ambani's engagement. Despite keeping her look simple, she looked every bit stunning.

Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff

The alleged lovebirds Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff stun everyone with their stylish appearance at the Akash Ambani's engagement.

Sara Ali Khan

Like Navya Naveli Nanda & Shweta Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan also chose Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla for Akash Ambani's engagement.

Kajol & Karan

We're loving the fact that Kajol and Karan Johar are back to being friends and we're totally drooling over their pictures from the last night.

Vidya Balan With Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan & Siddharth Roy Kapur make a joint appearance at Antilia to congratulate Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta on their special day.

Marriage Goals!

It's a delight to spot Sachin Tendulkar with his beautiful wife, Anjali Tendulkar. The duo shares a warm equation with the Ambanis and we're not surprised to see them at the do.