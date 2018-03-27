 »   »   » Akash Ambani's Engagement Bash: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif & Shahrukh Khan In Attendance

Related Articles
As the eldest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, exchanged rings with Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta in Goa, the Ambani couple hosted engagement bash for the B-town stars and celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar, John Abraham and Kiran Rao were seen in attendance.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta swapped rings in Goa at private lawn ceremony on Saturday and Internet went berserk over the cute couple. Reportedly, Akash and Shloka are childhood friends and are said to have studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS).
SRK With The New Ambani Couple
Shahrukh Khan & Karan Johar, looking all suave, posed for the media, along with the couple of the hour - Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.
Aishwarya With Aaradhya
As Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy with the shooting of Manmarziyaan and is out of station, daughter Aaradhya accompanied Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the Ambani's bash.
She’s So Cute!
Take a moment to drool over the cuteness of Aaradhya Bachchan. Look, how sweetly the Bachchan princess is gazing at the shutterbugs.
Aye Aye Hottie!
Katrina Kaif looks pretty in pink as she was spotted arriving at the Akash Ambani's engagement bash. Did you know that Katrina as well as Ranbir, share a very warm equation with Akash Ambani and they're thick friends?
John Abraham
Like other celebs, John Abraham also share a warm equation with the Ambanis, hence is attendance was anything was surprising. The handsome hunk rather opted casual look for the party and we totally like his swag!
Karan With Kiran
While, Aamir Khan gave it a miss, Kiran Rao made sure to mark her presence at the party and is seen posing for the media with super-cool Karan Johar.
Zahir & Sagarika
The newlyweds Zahir Khan & Sagarika Ghatge were also seen in attendance and congratulated the couple.
A Gorgeous Couple!
Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's sweet gesture for shutterbugs is worth praising as they sweetly pose for the media. The couple of the moment look so good together. Don't you agree?
KJo With Shloka & Akash
Karan Johar also shared a selfie with the new addition to Ambani clan, Shloka Mehta, while Akash Ambani smiles on!
