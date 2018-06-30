 »   »   »  Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Engagement Pictures Give Major Family Goals!

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement is ongoing at the Ambani's residence in Mumbai, Antilia and the who's who of Bollywood are making their presence at the extravagant ceremony. The family picture of the Ambani's give us major family goals and the couple along with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani look so lovely together. The decorations at the engagement ceremony look so grand and out of this world as well.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani proposed to his longtime girlfriend and childhood friend Shloka Mehta in March 2018 and the young lady said yes to his proposal in an instant.

The beautiful Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who is the head of the company Rosy Blue Diamonds and it's one of India's most leading and wealthy diamond companies. Shloka Mehta is currently serving as the director with Rosy Blue Foundation and is also a co-founder of the company ConnectFor.

Also, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding date has not been confirmed yet and rumour has it that they're wedding will take place during December 2018.