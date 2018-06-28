 »   »   »  Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Engagement Pics: Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Arrive!

Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan were among the first ones to arrive at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony.

Say Hello To Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony in style.

Karan Johar Paints The Town Red

film-maker Karan Johar paints the town red and looks like he's the centre of attraction here, folks!

Say Hello To Alia Bhatt

The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she waves to the cameras.

The Couple!

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta arrive to welcome the guests.

The Bride-To-Be

The bride-to-be Shloka Mehta looks so vibrant and dashing here!

Sachin Tendulkar & Anjali Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the pre-engagement bash along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt posted this picture on her Instagram handle before leaving to the pre-engagement ceremony.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar shared this picture on his Instagram handle and revealed that he's wearing Manish Malhotra's design.