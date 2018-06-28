 »   »   »  Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Engagement Pics: Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Arrive!

Related Articles
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani is all set to get engaged to the love of his life Shloka Mehta tonight and Bollywood stars such as Shahrukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherjee and several others have arrived to witness and bless the couple on their engagement. Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt took to their respective Instagram handle showcasing their outfits and both of them look so amazing!
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta just finished their pre-mehendi ceremony last night and our very own Priyanka Chopra along with her boyfriend Nick Jonas were present. PeeCee also shared a picture on her Instagram handle congratulating the young couple, but sadly, she didn't put Nick Jonas in the frame. Also, check out the latest pictures of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony below...
Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan
Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan were among the first ones to arrive at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony.
Say Hello To Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony in style.
Karan Johar Paints The Town Red
film-maker Karan Johar paints the town red and looks like he's the centre of attraction here, folks!
Say Hello To Alia Bhatt
The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she waves to the cameras.
The Couple!
Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta arrive to welcome the guests.
The Bride-To-Be
The bride-to-be Shloka Mehta looks so vibrant and dashing here!
Sachin Tendulkar & Anjali Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the pre-engagement bash along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt posted this picture on her Instagram handle before leaving to the pre-engagement ceremony.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar shared this picture on his Instagram handle and revealed that he's wearing Manish Malhotra's design.
