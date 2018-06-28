English
 »   »   »  Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Engagement Pics: Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Arrive!

Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Engagement Pics: Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Arrive!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani is all set to get engaged to the love of his life Shloka Mehta tonight and Bollywood stars such as Shahrukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherjee and several others have arrived to witness and bless the couple on their engagement. Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt took to their respective Instagram handle showcasing their outfits and both of them look so amazing!

    Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta just finished their pre-mehendi ceremony last night and our very own Priyanka Chopra along with her boyfriend Nick Jonas were present. PeeCee also shared a picture on her Instagram handle congratulating the young couple, but sadly, she didn't put Nick Jonas in the frame. Also, check out the latest pictures of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony below...

    Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan

    Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan were among the first ones to arrive at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony.

    Say Hello To Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony in style.

    Karan Johar Paints The Town Red

    film-maker Karan Johar paints the town red and looks like he's the centre of attraction here, folks!

    Say Hello To Alia Bhatt

    The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she waves to the cameras.

    The Couple!

    Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta arrive to welcome the guests.

    The Bride-To-Be

    The bride-to-be Shloka Mehta looks so vibrant and dashing here!

    Sachin Tendulkar & Anjali Tendulkar

    Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the pre-engagement bash along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt posted this picture on her Instagram handle before leaving to the pre-engagement ceremony.

    Karan Johar

    Karan Johar shared this picture on his Instagram handle and revealed that he's wearing Manish Malhotra's design.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue