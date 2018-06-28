 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Attend Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Mehendi Ceremony! Inside Pictures

Congratulating The Couple!

Priyanka Chopra shared this image on her Instagram handle congratulating the couple, but the sad thing is that Nick Jonas is missing here!

Priyanka Arrived With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra attended the mehendi ceremony with her boyfriend Nick Jonas but didn't share a single picture or story with him. We're sure that Nick would have enjoyed the mehendi ceremony as it would be something new to him.

The Bride-to-be Shloka Mehta

The bride-to-be Shloka Mehta opted a navy blue and cream lehenga and her fiance Akash Ambani chose a white kurta.

PeeCee Looks Lovely

Doesn't Priyanka Chopra look so lovely and stunning in her outfit, folks? She's getting prettier by the day!

A Busy Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with Nick Jonas last week and completed her house-warming ceremony, then flew to Goa along with Nick and Parineeti Chopra and later attended the mehendi ceremony.

