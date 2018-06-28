English
 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Attend Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Mehendi Ceremony! Inside Pictures

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Attend Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Mehendi Ceremony! Inside Pictures

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    It's wedding time at the Ambanis and our very own Priyanka Chopra along with her boyfriend Nick Jonas attended the mehendi ceremony of Shloka Mehta at their residence in Mumbai. PeeCee took to Instagram by sharing a lovely picture with the couple and captioned it as, "Congratulations Akash and Shloka! Such a beautiful ceremony. Mehendi hai rachne wali. Love you both. Pre, pre engagement party." Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani will get engaged to the love of his life Shloka Mehta on June 30, 2018.

    Reports are doing the rounds that Shahrukh Khan will host the engagement ceremony of Aksah Ambani and Shloka Mehta and the actor will also perform a few dance numbers. It is also reported that several other Bollywood stars will also perform at the engagement ceremony as well. Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the mehendi ceremony below...

    Congratulating The Couple!

    Priyanka Chopra shared this image on her Instagram handle congratulating the couple, but the sad thing is that Nick Jonas is missing here!

    Priyanka Arrived With Nick Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra attended the mehendi ceremony with her boyfriend Nick Jonas but didn't share a single picture or story with him. We're sure that Nick would have enjoyed the mehendi ceremony as it would be something new to him.

    The Bride-to-be Shloka Mehta

    The bride-to-be Shloka Mehta opted a navy blue and cream lehenga and her fiance Akash Ambani chose a white kurta.

    PeeCee Looks Lovely

    Doesn't Priyanka Chopra look so lovely and stunning in her outfit, folks? She's getting prettier by the day!

    A Busy Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with Nick Jonas last week and completed her house-warming ceremony, then flew to Goa along with Nick and Parineeti Chopra and later attended the mehendi ceremony.

    Stay Tuned For More!

    Stay tuned for more inside pictures from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony on June 30, 2018 only on FilmiBeat!

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 10:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue