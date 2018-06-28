 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Attend Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Mehendi Ceremony! Inside Pictures

Related Articles
It's wedding time at the Ambanis and our very own Priyanka Chopra along with her boyfriend Nick Jonas attended the mehendi ceremony of Shloka Mehta at their residence in Mumbai. PeeCee took to Instagram by sharing a lovely picture with the couple and captioned it as, "Congratulations Akash and Shloka! Such a beautiful ceremony. Mehendi hai rachne wali. Love you both. Pre, pre engagement party." Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani will get engaged to the love of his life Shloka Mehta on June 30, 2018.
Reports are doing the rounds that Shahrukh Khan will host the engagement ceremony of Aksah Ambani and Shloka Mehta and the actor will also perform a few dance numbers. It is also reported that several other Bollywood stars will also perform at the engagement ceremony as well. Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the mehendi ceremony below...
Congratulating The Couple!
Priyanka Chopra shared this image on her Instagram handle congratulating the couple, but the sad thing is that Nick Jonas is missing here!
Priyanka Arrived With Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra attended the mehendi ceremony with her boyfriend Nick Jonas but didn't share a single picture or story with him. We're sure that Nick would have enjoyed the mehendi ceremony as it would be something new to him.
The Bride-to-be Shloka Mehta
The bride-to-be Shloka Mehta opted a navy blue and cream lehenga and her fiance Akash Ambani chose a white kurta.
PeeCee Looks Lovely
Doesn't Priyanka Chopra look so lovely and stunning in her outfit, folks? She's getting prettier by the day!
A Busy Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with Nick Jonas last week and completed her house-warming ceremony, then flew to Goa along with Nick and Parineeti Chopra and later attended the mehendi ceremony.
