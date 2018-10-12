 »   »   »  Sajid Khan Faces Heat, Akshay Kumar Backs Out Of Housefull 4 After Sexual Harassment Accusations

Akshay Kumar Tweeted About The Issue!

Akshay Kumar clearly hints his displeasure about working with Sajid Khan in Housefull 4 after sexual harassment accusations were mounted upon him by two women.



Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on.

— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 12, 2018

Twinkle Khanna Says It's Horrific!

Twinkle Khanna also took to Twitter by saying that the sexual harassment accusations against Sajid Khan are horrific and everyone who are involved with Housefull 4 should take a stand against him.



Sajid Khan Has Not Responded, Yet!

Amidst all the sexual harassment cases piled up against him, Sajid Khan has not responded to any of the accusations yet and we'll have to wait and watch for his reply.



Housefull 4 Walks On A Rope!

The shoot of Housefull 4 was done in India and the United Kingdom and almost majority of the movie has been shot. We'll now have to wait and see if the producers will sack director Sajid Khan and replace him with someone else.



#MeToo Movement

The #MeToo movement is now hitting the Bollywood A-listers and it looks like there would be many more skeletons that would tumble out of the closet in the coming days, as those who have suffered would not want to keep silent anymore and not let the others go through the same.

