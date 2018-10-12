India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 »   »   »  Sajid Khan Faces Heat, Akshay Kumar Backs Out Of Housefull 4 After Sexual Harassment Accusations

By
    Akshay Kumar has backed out of Housefull 4 after Saloni Chopra (assistant director) and a woman journalist accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. Saloni Chopra, who worked under Sajid in a few movies, stated that the director asked her to sleep with him and also bodyshamed her repeatedly when she turned down his advances. Also, a woman journalist stated that Sajid Khan spoke to her in an indecent manner during an interview in the early 2000s and that made her feel uncomfortable. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter by saying that he's cancelling the shoot of Housefull 4 until the investigation is complete.

    Akshay Kumar Tweeted About The Issue!

    Akshay Kumar clearly hints his displeasure about working with Sajid Khan in Housefull 4 after sexual harassment accusations were mounted upon him by two women.

    Twinkle Khanna Says It's Horrific!

    Twinkle Khanna also took to Twitter by saying that the sexual harassment accusations against Sajid Khan are horrific and everyone who are involved with Housefull 4 should take a stand against him.

    Sajid Khan Has Not Responded, Yet!

    Amidst all the sexual harassment cases piled up against him, Sajid Khan has not responded to any of the accusations yet and we'll have to wait and watch for his reply.

    Housefull 4 Walks On A Rope!

    The shoot of Housefull 4 was done in India and the United Kingdom and almost majority of the movie has been shot. We'll now have to wait and see if the producers will sack director Sajid Khan and replace him with someone else.

    #MeToo Movement

    The #MeToo movement is now hitting the Bollywood A-listers and it looks like there would be many more skeletons that would tumble out of the closet in the coming days, as those who have suffered would not want to keep silent anymore and not let the others go through the same.


    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
