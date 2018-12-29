 »   »   »  Akshay Kumar's Cute Birthday Wish For Twinkle & Rajesh Khanna Features A Throwback Picture!

Today i.e 29th December marks the 76th birthday anniversary of India's first superstar Rajesh Khanna. Interestingly, the actor shares his birthday with his daughter Twinkle Khanna who turns 44 today. Akshay Kumar took to his social media page to share a heartwarming wish for both of them.

The '2.0' actor shared a throwback picture featuring his wife Tina aka Twinkle Khanna, late father-in-law Rajesh Khanna and mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia along with a heartfelt caption, "While growing up I'd heard fascinating tales of his superstardom, never imagining one day I'll marry his fascinating daughter...thank you for giving me this precious one. Happy birthday to both of you". Here's the throwback photo that he shared with the post.

Check out his tweet here-

While growing up I’d heard fascinating tales of his superstardom, never imagining one day I’ll marry his fascinating daughter...thank you for giving me this precious one❤️ Happy birthday to both of you 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/ObXjzvrNt1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 29, 2018

A while ago, Twinkle Khanna too had penned an emotional birthday post for her late father with a throwback picture-

As a toddler, I was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for his birthday were actually for me...#NowAndForever pic.twitter.com/Ky5JBPkR5J — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 29, 2018

Once during a Twitter chat session, the actress had revealed, "Dad always said I should be a writer-was proud of my maggot filled poetry-would've been beaming that I got that paper in my hand eventually."

Speaking about his equation with his father-in-law, Akshay had once shared, "He used to call me buddy, and we were friends. We could talk and discuss anything and everything. More than my father-in-law, he was my friend."