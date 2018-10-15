 »   »   »  Akshay Kumar Has A Special Message For Team Namaste England

Vipul Amrutlal Shah who earlier won hearts of the audience with the super hit Namastey London is all set to take the franchise forward with the Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England which hits the screens this Friday.

The first instalment starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was a romantic comedy based against the backdrop of Punjab and London.

Namaste England, on the other hand, is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. The recently released second trailer of the film draws parallel to the first film with the entry of a new character making it a love triangle.

Akshay Kumar, who has worked on several projects with Vipul, is excited about the upcoming film. He says, "I wish Vipul, Arjun and Parineeti all the luck. I hope that this film receives as much love as 'Namastey London' did. The trailer looks exciting and I am looking forward to watching the film".

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar was the first choice for Namaste England. While speaking to a leadding daily, director Vipul Shah revealed, "I was going to do this film with Akshay but unfortunately, his dates were blocked. So he requested me to approach someone else and assured that we'll reconnect for another film on a later date."

He further added, "I went to Arjun and with all honesty, I told him that Akshay was my first choice but dates were not working out. Arjun liked the script that's how he came on board."

The movie is a fun quintessential film shot across 100 locations in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana moving to Dhaka, Brussels, London, Paris amongst other cities in the world. Arjun and Parineeti are winning the hearts of the audience with their off-screen love and hate relationship are seen replicating the same in the latest trailer with adorable moments gauging the interest of the viewers.

Presented by Jayantilal Gada (pen) & Reliance Entertainment present in Association with BlockBuster Movie Entertainers, Namaste England is a fun quintessential film slated to release on 18th October 2018.