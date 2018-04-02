 »   »   » Baaghi 2: Meet The Tony Jaa of B-town; Akshay Kumar & Hrithik Roshan Are All Praise For Tiger Shroff

Baaghi 2: Akshay Kumar becomes Tiger Shroff's FAN; Compares with Tony Jaa | FilmiBeat

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan have praised Tiger Shroff's performance in "Baaghi 2", calling him Bollywood's next action star. Akshay compared Tiger to Thai action hero Tony Jaa, best known for "Ong Bak" and "Tom-Yum-Goong" films, and said the actor is a "force to reckon with" in Bollywood.

"Take a bow Tiger Shroff. Bollywood can proudly announce that we have our very own Tony Jaa in the industry. Your action is a force to be reckoned with. #Baaghi2," Akshay tweeted.

Calling Akshay the original action star of Hindi films, Tiger said, "Thank you so much sir means the world coming from you! But we had you much before me and thank you for giving guys like me an opportunity to follow after you."



Hrithik, who will star along side Tiger in an upcoming YRF project, lauded the 28-year-oldactor for his performance in the film.



"Tiger Shroff! You've done it! I'm now looking forward to working with the best action hero in the industry! Bravo! Keep flying high!"



Tiger replied, saying he is equally excited to work with Hrithik.



"Hrithik sir!! It will always be the other way around! I'm looking forward to working with my best hero in the country!" he tweeted.



"Baaghi 2", directed by Ahmed Khan and also featuring Disha Patani, minted Rs 25.10 crore of the first day of its release. While Saturday recorded 20.40 crores at the box office, Sunday saw an outstanding growth collecting 27.60 crores, making the total collection of 73.60 crores at the box office.



Receiving a terrific response in mass centres, Baaghi 2 grossed a huge 21 crore nett plus in Mumbai and around 15 nett plus in Delhi /UP. East Punjab was 6.75 crore nett plus. Bihar was an all-time record at 3.75 crore nett plus.



Overwhelmed by the stupendous response, Tiger Shroff took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the audience. The young actor posted a video thanking his fans for all the love and support, "With love ❤ #forevergrateful 😊 #baaghi2".



Inputs From PTI