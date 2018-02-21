 »   »   » He Felt TRAPPED! Akshay Kumar Is Really Scared Of This Thing; It Impacted Him Deeply

Akshay Wants To Take A Break From Serious Films

As per Bombay Times, Akshay is currently shooting for the 1897 war drama, 'Kesari' and will then be seen in the Rajinikanth starrer '2.0'. Post that he will also be seen in Reema Kagti's 'Gold'. After doing so many biopics and intense films, the actor says that he's yearning to do a comedy film.



He Is Excited To Shoot Housefull 4

Talking about 'Housefull 4', he said, "I am looking forward to that film. 'Housefull 4' is going to be like a three-month vacation. For me, it's like a reunion of old friends."



Earlier I Was Trapped

"I don't want the media to typecast me. Earlier, I was trapped with the image of an action hero. I couldn't experiment as they [the audience] wouldn't accept me in a different avatar. That phase of my career impacted me deeply. That's why I constantly change the kind of films I do," he continued.



Men Are Not Allowing Their Wives To Watch My Movie

Although, Akshay is glad about the success of 'PadMan' he said that the film has still not been able to fully remove the stigma attached to menstruation. "There is a section of the audience, in places like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, who are hesitating to go for the movie. I noticed that men are not allowing their wives to watch it. I want to break that with the film.''



Earlier..

In an interview to Firstpost, Akshay Kumar had said, "Whatever business this movie does, it doesn't matter. What matters is people start talking and acting upon it. This is not a commercial film like Rowdy Rathore. It has substance. I want parents to watch the film with their daughter/s, want young dating couples to watch it together and want people to talk about menstruation as normally as possible.''



It's Not A Sensitive Issue

Firstly, do not call it a sensitive issue. It is a natural process of a human body. It is time to get rid of those taboos attached to it and it is time to treat the issue maturely. Also, women should not shy away from talking about the issue and certainly should not whisper about it.

