 »   »   » Akshay Kumar's Next To Revolve Around The Plight Of Farmers? He Calls It Lakhpati Kisaan!

My Movies Should Offer Solutions, Not Problems! Says Akshay Kumar

"I'm the kind of person who doesn't like to talk about problems. I prefer to talk about solutions than problems. I like solutions. I made a film like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and in that, we showed that it is necessary to have sanitation facility for the women of the family. Then, I made Pad Man and in that also, I talked about solution. I get many scripts which talk about different problems but I don't like those scripts which only talk about problem. I'm more interested in solution of problems."

News Channels Should Offer Solutions Too!

Akshay Kumar also pointed out that Indian news channels should take a leaf out of his movies and instead of constantly reporting the problems that the country is facing, they need to report solutions such that people can be positive on how to overcome obstacles. "I wish in my life, someone would run a channel which continuously talks about solutions in every field because that's what we require in our country -- solution and not problems."

Lakhpati Kisaan

Akshay Kumar further stated that 'Lakhpati Kisaan' can also revolve around the birth of a girl child and the movie can address two things at once.

Planting Trees As Well!

"I am looking for nice subject which I can make and talk about a solution through it. When I was interacting with one of the rural achievers here, I loved his concept of planting 111 trees whenever a girl is born in a village. I think if we can implement this concept in the entire country, then there will be no problem of lack of rain, increasing pollution and decreasing number of girl child."