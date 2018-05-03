 »   »   » Akshay Kumar's Next To Revolve Around The Plight Of Farmers? He Calls It Lakhpati Kisaan!

Related Articles
Akshay Kumar has been part of movies that dishes out social messages from Airlift to Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, his name is now synonymous with it. The actor recently opened up by saying to IANS that he prefers scripts that gives solutions in all of his movies and not just add problems. He stated that he wants his films to approach problems and give out a solution in the end for the betterment of the country.
The actor also stated that he'd love to star in a movie which revolves around the plight of farmers. The best thing is that he already got a title on his mind as 'Lakhpati Kisaan'. "I am looking for different kind of things which I can compile in a film, but I think it's very hard way to make a story out of it which is entertaining at the same time worthy of giving a social message. It's not an easy job to do that, so I am still waiting for the right subject, but I have already got a lovely title of the film called as 'Lakhpati Kisaan'."
My Movies Should Offer Solutions, Not Problems! Says Akshay Kumar
"I'm the kind of person who doesn't like to talk about problems. I prefer to talk about solutions than problems. I like solutions. I made a film like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and in that, we showed that it is necessary to have sanitation facility for the women of the family. Then, I made Pad Man and in that also, I talked about solution. I get many scripts which talk about different problems but I don't like those scripts which only talk about problem. I'm more interested in solution of problems."
News Channels Should Offer Solutions Too!
Akshay Kumar also pointed out that Indian news channels should take a leaf out of his movies and instead of constantly reporting the problems that the country is facing, they need to report solutions such that people can be positive on how to overcome obstacles. "I wish in my life, someone would run a channel which continuously talks about solutions in every field because that's what we require in our country -- solution and not problems."
Lakhpati Kisaan
Akshay Kumar further stated that 'Lakhpati Kisaan' can also revolve around the birth of a girl child and the movie can address two things at once.
Planting Trees As Well!
"I am looking for nice subject which I can make and talk about a solution through it. When I was interacting with one of the rural achievers here, I loved his concept of planting 111 trees whenever a girl is born in a village. I think if we can implement this concept in the entire country, then there will be no problem of lack of rain, increasing pollution and decreasing number of girl child."
