 »   »   » Akshay Kumar's Padman Banned In Pakistan! Here's What Director R Balki Has To Say...

Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer Padman is creating waves at the box office in India and our neighbouring country Pakistan has banned the movie and this has not gone down well with the director R Balki as he called the act "being unfair to women and humanity." He said,

"You can't ban a film like this. If you are banning this film, then you are actually being unfair to women and humanity because it's not just because of the movie, it's because of a story of this man's life and what issue its addressing."

"It has been banned only in Pakistan. I think they have their own reasons but I think they are wrong reasons. I am sure there (Pakistan) will be a lot of public pressure too, to kind of want to see the film because this is not a political kind of stuff. It's a simple film for humanity."

"Recently, a person from the central ministry met me and said that menstruation is the most controversial subject in India, but it actually had no controversy as a film. He pointed out that this film could have had a larger controversy and so many religious and political organisations could have said so many things but they didn't, and they actually supported it," he summed it up.

