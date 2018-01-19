 »   »   » Akshay Kumar's Padman Postponed To February 9, Padmaavat To Have A Solo Run At The Box Office!

Padmavat VS Padman : Akshay Kumar's Padman POSTPONED ! | FilmiBeat

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer Padman has postponded its release to February 9, 2018 and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat will have a solo run at the box office come January 25, 2018. As per a report from Spotboye, it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali who requested Akshay Kumar to postpone Padman.

Akshay Kumar confirmed the news by saying, "He (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) has gone through a lot. It is essential for them to release the film at this time, their stakes are higher than mine. We are a family and part of the same industry"



Also, after everything going wrong with Padmaavat since close to 3 months, it looks like everything will now go right as it has averted a clash with Padman and all the box office collections will go straight into its pocket.



Akshay Kumar is very positive about the film and was previously quoted as saying, "I am already victorious with millions and millions of people talking about Padman on social media, men discussing with other men and asking each other whether they watched the Padman trailer and that it talks about sanitary pads. I am glad they are talking, they should know."



