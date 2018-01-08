 »   »   » KHANS SHOULD TAKE A BOW! Akshay Kumar Doesn't Give A DAMN About Padman's Clash With Padmavati!

Padmavat Release date CONFIRMED, to face CLASH with Akshay Kumar's Padman | FilmiBeat

Akshay Kumar might be the most underrated Superstar of Bollywood but there's something about him, which makes him 'sabse alag'. From the kind of films, which Akshay have been doing off lately to not reserving ONLY festival dates, Akshay won the hearts of movie-goers with his way of work.

Today, social media is buzzing with the news of possible clash of much awaited movie, Padmavati with Akshay Kumar's Padman and you won't believe how coolly Akshay reacted to the clash and we wish, the three Khans of the industry take one or two lesson from Mr Kumar!

January 25 Is Gonna Be One Interesting Day Padmavati, which missed its December 1 release date due to controversy over its plot, has been finally given a go ahead by the censor board and according to grapevine the producers are planning January 25 release - the same day as R Balki-directed Padman.

We Respect Akshay For His Statement! Asked about his reaction on the possible clash of the two films, Akshay said, "It is not about competition, it is a very big day, a big week, so all the films can come. Both the films can release on that day."

"Every film has the right to release whenever they (makers) want, and I am happy for them," he told reporters.



Here's What Sonam Said About The Possible Clash Sonam said, "It is not announced officially, isn't it? If it is, it is good. There is a need for competition when it comes to films and (it is ) high time that the film releases. Good cinema is good cinema, I don't believe in competition."

Sonam Is Just Happy For Padmavati Team "And honestly, I am just happy that the film is releasing, more than anything else, and I hope the film does well. I am pretty sure that there is no official statement from the production house of the film ('Padmavati') release."



Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions are yet to announce the official release date of the film that casts Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.



Inputs From PTI