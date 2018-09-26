 »   »   »  Akshay Kumar's Adorable Post For Daughter Nitara On Her 6th Birthday Will Melt Your Hearts!

Akshay Kumar gets EMOTIONAL on Nitara's Birthday| FilmiBeat

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's doting daughter Nitara turned six yesterday and the actor took to his Instagram page to post a cute message for his little one. While the trio are currently vacationing in Rajasthan, Akshay made sure his fans also got a glimpse of their vacation diaries.

A few days back Akshay had shared a heartfelt message on his son Aarav's birthday and has now shared an adorable picture with little Nitara on her sixth birthday. He Instagrammed a picture and captioned it as"My Baby Girl, you have given me Love I didn't know existed. Please don't grow up just yet, I'm not ready for you to swim without Me. Happy 6th Birthday Princess".

In the picture, the actor is seen in a pool with his daughter and he just cannot stop staring at his little munchkin. Just like any other father, Akshay doesn't want Nitara to grow up!

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor had said, "Whether she likes it or not, she will have to learn self-defence techniques. I already have a feeling that Nitara's going to be a little Ninja. There is power in her big brown eyes, and I can't wait to put that to some good use."

Meanwhile on the work front, Akshay has a string of films coming up next which include 2.0, Kesari and Housefull 4. He will also be seen in Good News.