 »   »   »  Akshay Kumar: Need To Sensitise Young Boys About Menstruation, make Them Watch Pad Man

Akshay Kumar says young boys need to be educated about menstruation so that they become more sensitive about the "natural biological process". The 50-year-old actor said boys and men need to be made aware so that the stigma surrounding periods is eliminated.

"We need to teach young boys to behave first. (The way they behave) is also the reason why girls drop out from schools," Akshay said. The actor was the chief guest at Niine Movement's "Menstrual Awareness Conclave" to mark International Menstrual Hygiene Day.

During the event the actor felicitated nine people for spreading awareness on menstrual hygiene acrossIndia. When Akshay asked one of the honourees, Dr Bharati Lavekar, if there is a taboo associated withmenstruation in urban areas, she replied in an affirmative.

"Even today in a city like Mumbai and in 21st century, it is difficult to talk to people about periods," she said. To this Akshay replied, "Taboos will break. Make them watch 'Pad Man'. It will happen."

The actor added, "No one wants to watch a boring documentary. People want to see a story with hero and heroine and the songs in an interesting way. Commercial cinema can make a huge difference."

Akshay said all district collectors in the country are planning to arrange screening of 'Pad Man' across India. "It's going on for 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', the same will happen with 'Pad Man'," he added.

Another winner, Geetanjali Marndi, recounted her experience of getting her first period during which her face was covered with a veil so that her "impure" vision would not harm men and boys of the village.

To this the actor said, "They have the veil on their eyes and mindsets that needs lifting. I hope the taboo breaks forever one day and that India is free from it".

Credits - PTI