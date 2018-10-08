 »   »   »  Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav To Debut In Bollywood? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav is learning martial arts and is getting good at it as the days are passing by. He's just like his father in many terms and is as fit as a fiddle at such a young age. The teenager is not at all a camera-shy person and poses for the cameras with ease at the airports and various other places, along with his mother Twinkle Khanna and father Akshay Kumar. While Saif Ali Khan's daughter Soha Ali Khan is making her debut and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Dhadak, we wonder if Aarav will also follow their footsteps and enter the film industry.

DNA asked Akshay if his son is gearing up for Bollywood and the Gold actor quipped by saying that Aarav is only interested in his studies and the rest is all secondary. He said, "I don't know about others. As for Aarav, he is too young and currently, he is interested only in his studies. I'm not aware if he will get into the industry. I'm not pushing him. Today's children have a mind of their own. My son is no different. Once he wraps up his studies here in Mumbai, he wants to go to a school in London, which he has already selected. I let my kids be the way they want to be."

Akshay Kumar also opened up about the dangers of children getting into bad habits like alcohol and drugs and stated that parents need to be careful about their children, as they might get out of hand in times like these. He said to DNA, "Parents can only show their children a path and help them identify their goals as adolescents. After that, the latter can decide what they wish to do. All through their growing up years, parents need to watch out and be careful that their children don't take to alcohol, smoking, drugs or any substance abuse. And, of course, they need to say a prayer each day for their young one's well-being. Beyond that, the child is his own master."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Gold. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Kunaal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Nikita Dutta and is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2018. Since it is a holiday, the film is expected to make big money at the box office and Akshay Kumar's star power will drive the collections upward.

