 »   »   »  Did Akshay Kumar Just Take A SLY DIG At Shahrukh, Salman & Aamir? Says He Can Work With ALL OF THEM!

The Khan Trio, Are You Listening?

During the press conference of his upcoming film with Rajnikanth, 2.0, Akshay Kumar left us all impressed with his reply and said, "I would want all big male actors to come for a film together. Would love to do a film with five-seven actors. I don't know why it doesn't happen anymore."

Akshay On His Next Film

While speaking about his upcoming film, Akshay said that he will start shooting for Kesari, next year in December and he is very excited about it. He also said that he will start shooting for Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan next year.

Akshay Is Interested In Sci-fi Films

Akshay was also quoted as saying, "I am more keen on doing sci-fi films now after doing 2.0 and would love to do a film where it has zombies or epidemic."

Akshay Also Talked About Parenthood

"There is nothing difficult in being a father. It's a happy feeling. The point you start putting such thoughts or limits, it may become a task," said Akshay Kumar.

Akshay On If Aarav Is Interested In Movies

"Aarav is just 16 so I would not ask him now about whether he wants to become an actor or not. He is enjoying his life with his friends & is busy with studies and all things which teenagers do," said Akshay Kumar, while speaking about his son, Aarav.

Akshay On 2.0 Shooting Experience

Akshay said, "After working for 2.0, I think that Shankar is the James Cameron on steroids." He also said, "I had to wait for 3.5 hours to get the whole look after a lot of aesthetics and I became even more patient."

Akshay On Rajinikanth

At the same event, Akshay Kumar also asserted that he has learnt from Rajinikanth how to be so humble!