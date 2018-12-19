English
 Twinkle Khanna's 'Unruly Beasts': Akshay Kumar Takes A Sneaky Picture of Twinkle!

Twinkle Khanna’s ‘Unruly Beasts’: Akshay Kumar Takes A Sneaky Picture of Twinkle!

    Actress turned author, Twinkle Khanna's wit and sense of humor is legendary. Her husband, Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is no less. Giving us another pang of serious couple goals, Twinkle shared a picture of herself which her hubby Akshay took, with a caption that shows how much fun the two of them have.

    Akshay Kumar Takes A Sneaky Picture Of Twinkle!

    The major prankster that he is, Akshay Kumar sneakily took a picture of Twinkle Khanna when she was meditating in her pajamas with rollers in her hair. Explaining the story behind the pic, Twinkle shared it on instagram captioning it, "My hair and my mind are unruly beasts! Trying to set both in order when Mr K sneaks in and takes a picture :) #pranayama #multitaskingatitsbest' (sic).

    My hair and my mind are unruly beasts! Trying to set both in order when Mr K sneaks in and takes a picture :) #pranayama #multitaskingatitsbest

    Major couple goals, right?

    Twinkle had another book published this year; the 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving' turned out to be a best seller. Akshay on the other hand, has been busy working on many films. He just finished shooting for Kesari in which he will be starring with Parineeti Chopra. He also completed shooting for Housefull 4. He announced a film with Vidya Balan called Mission Mangal, and is right now shooting for Good News which will star Akshay, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Phew! Busy much, Akshay?

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 3:28 [IST]
