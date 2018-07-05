 »   »   »  Akshay Kumar Visits Sonali Bendre After Getting To Know She's Diagnosed With High-Grade Cancer!

Related Articles
Yesterday, Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre shared a heart-breaking news where she revealed that she has been diagnosed with a high-grade cancer and is currently being treated for it in New York. In an emotional post, Sonali, said about 'taking this battle head on' and also described the diagnosis as 'unexpected.' "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming," read an excerpt from her official statement.
Soon after hearing about Sonali's condition, Akshay Kumar who is currently on a vacation with his family paid a visit to Sonali. Also, a lot of B-Town celebs poured in their love and wishes for Sonali. Here's what some of them had to say-
Akshay Kumar
After visiting Sonali, Akshay was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "I know that Sonali is a fighter. May God help bring her back in the best of health."
Karan Johar
Karan tweeted, " Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!❤️❤️❤️
Anil Kapoor
The actor wrote, " You are a fighter, always have been! Sending you all our love & support @iamsonalibendre! Hoping to see you fit and fine super soon!"
Abhishek Bachchan
He shared Sonali's official statement and wrote, " Full power Bhabs."
Farah Khan
Farah shared a picture of Sonali on Instagram page and captioned it as, "my beautiful n brave friend @iamsonalibendre .. saying a prayer for ur health everyday till u get back home n cm finish all the fish in my house.."
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik too shared Sonali's post and captioned it with a heart emoji.
Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish tweeted, " Deeply saddened & shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery & good health @iamsonalibendre . 🙏🏽 @GOLDIEBEHL sending all the positivity & best wishes.
Neha Dhupia
She wrote, " This too shall pass ... you are an incredible woman with immense strength ... we send you all our love.... things are only going to get better . @iamsonalibendre."
Vivek Oberoi
He was quoted as saying, " She has never ceased to amaze me with her positivity and strength. She is one of the strongest women I know. A Wonder Woman who does it all...and does it very well... Cancer will surely lose this fight."
We wish Sonali a speedy recovery!
