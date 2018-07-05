 »   »   »  Akshay Kumar Visits Sonali Bendre After Getting To Know She's Diagnosed With High-Grade Cancer!

Akshay Kumar

After visiting Sonali, Akshay was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "I know that Sonali is a fighter. May God help bring her back in the best of health."

Karan Johar

Karan tweeted, " Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!❤️❤️❤️

Anil Kapoor

The actor wrote, " You are a fighter, always have been! Sending you all our love & support @iamsonalibendre! Hoping to see you fit and fine super soon!"

Abhishek Bachchan

He shared Sonali's official statement and wrote, " Full power Bhabs."

Farah Khan

Farah shared a picture of Sonali on Instagram page and captioned it as, "my beautiful n brave friend @iamsonalibendre .. saying a prayer for ur health everyday till u get back home n cm finish all the fish in my house.."

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik too shared Sonali's post and captioned it with a heart emoji.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish tweeted, " Deeply saddened & shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery & good health @iamsonalibendre . 🙏🏽 @GOLDIEBEHL sending all the positivity & best wishes.

Neha Dhupia

She wrote, " This too shall pass ... you are an incredible woman with immense strength ... we send you all our love.... things are only going to get better . @iamsonalibendre."

Vivek Oberoi

He was quoted as saying, " She has never ceased to amaze me with her positivity and strength. She is one of the strongest women I know. A Wonder Woman who does it all...and does it very well... Cancer will surely lose this fight."