 »   »   » Alia Bhatt Adds Fuel To Her Affair Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor; Caught Blushing & Hiding Her Face

Ahem Ahem!

Commenting on her alleged affair, she said, "Even if something is going on, I don't want to accept," when Sharma asked her about Ranbir Kapoor. She further added, "My face has gone red and I am trying to control it."



Did Alia's Sister Shaheen Hint About Their Relation?

About a couple of days ago, when Alia posted a picture with Ranbir on Instagram, many celebs including Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu, Mouni Roy and Shaheen Bhatt dropped lovely comments calling them 'cuties', 'stunning', while some made only heart emoticons.



But Does Alia Get Affected With The Rumours?

Recently, while mentioning if the link up rumours affect either her or her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt said to Hindustan Times, "I haven't asked Ranbir. I don't know how he feels about those rumours."



'There's Nothing To Clarify Or Deny Anything”

She further added, "He won't feel anything as he will be exactly like me (smiles). But there is nothing to feel. There's no need to clarify or deny anything. He is a very good human being, and I am very fortunate to be around him at this point in my life."



Alia: It's Nice To Be Around Ranbir

Speaking of working with Ranbir in Brahmastra, Alia said, "The experience was exactly the way I had imagined it to be. I always thought that if he is such a good actor, his process will also be amazing, and it is. He does not have a fussy process so it's nice to be around someone who is so easy-going."



Alia Reveals What She Has Learnt From Ranbir

"That's why I feel its borderline fascinating as I am like, ‘how are you so Buddha-like about everything? Does anything affect you?' He has a great attitude. I have learnt a lot from him during the process, and it has helped me be patient and positive and not stress about everything."



Is She Really 'Fascinated' By Ranbir?

"I don't know whether I used the word, ‘fascinated'. But yes, I would definitely say that I'm fascinated by the kind of person he is with his vibe and behaviour. He is a really rare person and in the years that I have been alive, I haven't seen many such people."

