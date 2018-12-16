 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Deepika Padukone Wear Similar Outfits: Snapped Together At Event

Anushka & Alia Snapped Together In A Sweet Picture

Anushka and Alia pose together for the cameras at the event they attended. Both of them are wearing monotone outfits. Anushka is donning a satin red shirt with matching red frilled pants. Alia is in a quirky and fun-looking purple jumpsuit. While Anushka has accessorized her outfit with hoop earrings, Alia has decided to skip accessories and keep the look minimal. Both of them have tied their hair up in ponytails.

Rocking A Jumpsuit

Alia Bhatt has grown to have an impeccable fashion sense. Her ensembles during recent events such as the Nickelodean Kids' Choice Awards and Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal's wedding, had her fans drooling over them. Alia Bhatt has a cameo in the upcoming Shah Rukh, Katrina and Anushka starrer Zero. She will be making the cameo as herself. She has an eventful year lined up for 2019 with Gully Boy, Kalank and Brahmastra being up for release.

Deepika Rocking 80s Chic Look

Deepika Paduokne also attended the event at JW Marriott wearing a satin pink pantsuit. She completed her look with a low bun and a pair of pearl drop earrings. Deepika's wedding with her beau Ranveer Singh in November, was the talk of the town. The couple had a lavish private wedding in Italy with 4 receptions in India. Deepika's next film project is a Meghna Gulzar movie based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be producing the film.

Taapsee In Vintage?

Manmarziyaan actress Taapsee Pannu was also present at the event. She can be seen in a vintage looking floral dress, probably silk? Teaming it up with silver stilettos and hair let loose. Taapsee has four movies lined up for next year! She will be seen in Tadka, Badla, Game Over and Mission Mangal.

Anushka All Geared Up For Zero

Anushka Sharma was spotted at the airport later in the day, wearing the same outfit. Anushka has been gearing up for the release of Zero, in which she will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Zero is set to release on December 21, 2018. Just a week back, Anushka rang in her first wedding anniversary with husband Virat Kohli with a romantic picnic in Australia.