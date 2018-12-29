English
Alia Bhatt Arrives At Mumbai After Wrapping Hyderabad Schedule Of Kalank; Spotted At Airport

By
    Actress Alia Bhatt was snapped at Mumbai airport today, where she arrived after wrapping the Hyderabad schedule of her shoot for Kalank. Alia Bhatt had been spotted numerous times at the airport off-late, traveling for work. Sometimes, she and her Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan were spotted together. Alia was snapped arriving at Mumbai in extremely comfy clothes. Check it out.

    Alia's 'Comfort First' Airport Look

    Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport tonight. Alia looked very comfy in a simple black track suit with red and white detailing. She had on a no make up look and looked like comfort was her top priority for her travel this time. We are loving her natural no nonsense look arriving at Mumbai airport.

    Alia Wraps Hyderabad Shoot Of Kalank

    Alia arrived in Mumbai after wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule of her shoot for Kalank. Alia had been spotted often at the airport in recent times, traveling for work purpose. Sometimes, Alia and her co-star Varun Dhawan were spotted traveling together. Kalank is a big Karan Johar production which has a huge star ensemble, involving Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is a period drama and is scheduled to release on April 19th, 2019.

    Alia Posts An Emotional '2018 Wrap' Note On Social Media

    Talking about the wrap of her Hyderabad shoot for Kalank, Alia Bhatt took to social media and wrote an emotional message on what the year 2018 has been for her. She wrote, "And with that I've wrapped the year too.. This past year has been the most challenging phase in my life. It was all work work work. At one point I thought I wouldn't be able to do it anymore. But my love (love for the movies) kept me going and I cherish every moment of it. I've learnt soo much...and now I can't believe it holiday time...That said...It's just the beginning gearing up for 2019..."

    Alia Has A Big Year In Store For 2019

    Truly, Alia Bhatt has a big year to look forward to in 2019. Three of her movies, and very promising ones at that, are set to release next year - Abhishek Varman's Kalank, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Kalank has been making headlines for its big cast ensemble. Gully Boy, on the other hand, has been selected to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. And in Brahmastra, we will be seeing Alia Bhatt and her rumored boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, on the big screen together for the first time. Sounds like a power-packed year for Alia, doesn't it?

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 1:03 [IST]
