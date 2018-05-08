 »   »   » Alia Bhatt Is A True Friend! She Does This ADJUSTMENT To Attend Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding

A friend in need is a friend indeed, and Alia Bhatt proves that she's indeed a true friend and will be there no matter what! Yes, the young and bubbly Alia Bhatt has a hectic schedule, all thanks to her Raazi promotions in New Delhi and she had to promote the movie through various events, radio and television shows, so much so that, it even ate up time on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding date.

However, Alia Bhatt made sure that she would attend Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding no matter what, and tweaked her Raazi promotions so that she could come to Mumbai right on time. She'll not be a part of any performance during the wedding, but will attend the wedding and just have some fun. Isn't that so cool of Alia Bhatt, folks? Her presence is everything!



Alia Bhatt's 'Adjustments' To Attend Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding "Before leaving to Delhi for Raazi promotions, Alia requested the production house to wrap up the Delhi promotions early so that she can return to Mumbai on time to attend Sonam Kapoor's wedding as the duo share a good relationship," Pinkvilla quoted a source.

Alia Bhatt Was Quoted As Saying On Sonam & Anand's Wedding "I am not really preparing for Sonam's wedding. I am attending it. I am prepared for what I am wearing. Other than that, I don't need to prepare. I just have to go and have fun."

Presence Is The Best Gift So Alia Bhatt clearly stated that she'll not be a part of any performance, but will be present as a guest and as a friend. Well, that's the most important thing ever! Presence is everything.

The Big Fat Indian Wedding Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja to tie the knot between 11 am to 12:30 pm and the couple will exchange garlands at the temple which is situated inside her aunt Kavita's bungalow in Bandra.

