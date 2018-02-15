 »   »   » Alia Bhatt Creates Safer Environment For Stray Dogs & Cats Through Her Coexist Initiative!

Alia Bhatt

She further commented, "As our cities grow, we need to focus on increasing green cover and preserving what we already have."

Bring Nature Back

"Bringing nature back will not only be beneficial to our mental and physical health but it will also help protect our fauna."

Campaign Initiative

"Through this campaign, we want people to find their green - it could be a residential garden, a public park or a forested area and we want them to play an integral role in protecting these green pockets."

Simple Solutions

The campaign will also feature simple solutions which people can adopt as part of their daily routine and which will benefit the natural environment in the long run.

Reuse & Recycle

"Reducing, reusing and recycling can help save money, energy and natural resources", said Alia. "Visit our blog and our Facebook page to know how you can make your contribution towards a cleaner and greener planet."