 »   »   » Fight With Katrina To Get Worse! Alia Bhatt Says She Won't DENY Her Affair Buzz With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's affair rumours take a surprising turn as the Raazi actress says she won't deny her affair rumours with the latter and we're all confused! Is something really brewing them or are they just considering their affair rumours, as a good publicity stunt for their upcoming film, Brahmastra?
Well, that only time will tell but the recent statement of Alia has surely have raised many eyebrows and we're pretty sure that it will not go well with Katrina Kaif either as they used to be besties and dating best friend's ex-boyfriend isn't flattering at all. Read on to know what Alia has to say about Ranbir!
Alia On Her Affair With Ranbir
While mentioning if the link up rumours affect either her or her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt said to Hindustan Times, "I haven't asked Ranbir. I don't know how he feels about those rumours."
'There's Nothing To Clarify Or Deny Anything”
She further added, "He won't feel anything as he will be exactly like me (smiles). But there is nothing to feel. There's no need to clarify or deny anything. He is a very good human being, and I am very fortunate to be around him at this point in my life."
Alia: It's Nice To Be Around Ranbir
Speaking of working with Ranbir in Brahmastra, Alia said, "The experience was exactly the way I had imagined it to be. I always thought that if he is such a good actor, his process will also be amazing, and it is. He does not have a fussy process so it's nice to be around someone who is so easy-going."
Alia Reveals What She Has Learnt From Ranbir
"That's why I feel its borderline fascinating as I am like, ‘how are you so Buddha-like about everything? Does anything affect you?' He has a great attitude. I have learnt a lot from him during the process, and it has helped me be patient and positive and not stress about everything."
Is She Really 'Fascinated' By Ranbir?
"I don't know whether I used the word, ‘fascinated'. But yes, I would definitely say that I'm fascinated by the kind of person he is with his vibe and behaviour. He is a really rare person and in the years that I have been alive, I haven't seen many such people."
Alia Recently Said She Likes The Name 'Sidharth' But Now Clarifies That It Has Nothing To Do With 'Sid'
Speaking about the same Alia said, "It is genuinely a nice name and I spoke my mind honestly. What else am I supposed to say? But I got so confused when people started making stories out of it. Gautham Buddha also had the name Siddhartha."
Ahem Ahem!
"What I said had no connection with Sid [Sidharth Malhotra]. I like the name and the person that Sid is as he is a beautiful person. But it has nothing to do with me and him rekindling or anything on those lines. I find that a bit far-fetched."
