 »   »   » INSIDE PICS! Alia Bhatt Gets TEARY-EYED At Her Best Friend's Wedding; Casts A Spell As A Bridesmaid

Alia With Kripa

Alia Bhatt look all love while posing with her best-friend, Kripa Mehta at the latter's Mehendi ceremony.

Squad Goals!

Seen here is Alia Bhatt posing for a picture with her squad at Kripa Mehta's destination wedding in Jodhpur.

Alia In Manish Malhotra

Decked in a yellow anarkali, designed by Manish Malhotra, with elaborate embroidery, Alia Bhatt cut a pretty picture.

Indeed, A Happy Moment For Any Girl!

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress looked extremely elated to see her close friend finally getting hitched.

How Pretty!

Needless to say that we just love each inside picture from the wedding she has appeared in.

Sangeet Night!

Alia Bhatt takes the stage while addressing her bestie at her Sangeet night.

Alia With Akansha

A few hours ago, Alia Bhatt shared this picture with her friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and captioned it as saying, "& the best is yet to come."

Alia With Her Girls

Alia is surely having ball at her bestie's wedding and it's clearly visible in all these inside pictures.

Candid!

A candid picture of Alia Bhatt, looking all pretty, as she was caught chit-chatting with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

We’re Excited To Know!

Now, this wedding has for sure made us question when Alia Bhatt plans to settle down.