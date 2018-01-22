 »   »   » INSIDE PICS! Alia Bhatt Gets TEARY-EYED At Her Best Friend's Wedding; Casts A Spell As A Bridesmaid

Alia Bhatt is all love and there's something about this stunning girl that makes us adore her, damn hard. Despite being pre-occupied with multiple projects, Alia Bhatt made sure to attend her best friend, Kripa Mehta's wedding in Jodhpur and we can't stop crushing over her pictures.

What made us go 'aww' is one of the inside videos from the wedding, where she got teary-eyed, watching the bride performing on stage on the song 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' and I guess, we all can relate to Alia!

Also, check out the inside pictures of Alia from her bestie's wedding in Jodhpur and get ready to swoon as Alia is just killing it with her traditional looks!

Alia With Kripa Alia Bhatt look all love while posing with her best-friend, Kripa Mehta at the latter's Mehendi ceremony. Squad Goals! Seen here is Alia Bhatt posing for a picture with her squad at Kripa Mehta's destination wedding in Jodhpur. Alia In Manish Malhotra Decked in a yellow anarkali, designed by Manish Malhotra, with elaborate embroidery, Alia Bhatt cut a pretty picture. Indeed, A Happy Moment For Any Girl! The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress looked extremely elated to see her close friend finally getting hitched. How Pretty! Needless to say that we just love each inside picture from the wedding she has appeared in. Sangeet Night! Alia Bhatt takes the stage while addressing her bestie at her Sangeet night. Alia With Akansha A few hours ago, Alia Bhatt shared this picture with her friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and captioned it as saying, "& the best is yet to come." Alia With Her Girls Alia is surely having ball at her bestie's wedding and it's clearly visible in all these inside pictures. Candid! A candid picture of Alia Bhatt, looking all pretty, as she was caught chit-chatting with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. We’re Excited To Know! Now, this wedding has for sure made us question when Alia Bhatt plans to settle down.

On that note, also catch a few inside videos of Alia Bhatt from her best-friend's wedding..

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Raazi opposite, Vicky Kaushal and the actress has already kick-started the shoot of her yet another upcoming film with Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy. Apart from Raazi & Gully Boy, Alia will also be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Picture Courtesy - Twitter

Video Courtesy - Instant Bollywood