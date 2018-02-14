 »   »   » Alia Bhatt Is A Very Special Actor: Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are working together in a movie, which is titled Gully Boy. And the Padmaavat actor is really happy to share the screen with one of the most brilliant actresses of Bollywood.

In a recent interview to Republic, Ranveer Singh praised Alia and said, ''Alia Bhatt is one of the most mind-boggling actors that I have ever worked with. She is a very special actor. The film is shaping up very well. We released the first look from Gully Boy and people have really felt some kind of emotion just looking at those two still images we released."

In another interview with Filmfare, Ranveer said, "I've worked with Alia in ads. People like our pairing. I recently did a fashion show with her. I love Alia's energy. She's easygoing and a lot of fun. She has no qualms, no airs about herself. Amidst the 'divaness', she's still a humble and normal girl at heart. It's wonderful to see her head firmly on her shoulders even after achieving so much success at such a young age. Even when I collaborate with her on ads, though it's just a day's work, it becomes memorable. Gully Boy is going to be a breeze."

Talking about the film, Ranveer said, "It's a space never explored before, a space I relate to. I've a special place in my heart for Hip Hop. It's a story of underdogs - these two kids, who grow up in tough conditions only to find expression in art and music. I believe it could have only been me in this role. Rapping has been a side skill ever since school. I include a bit of it even while doing ads. I like to write my own stupid lines and rap them. My sincere thanks to Zoya for being patient with me."

Those who have come in late, Gully Boys is inspired by the lives of two rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy The movie is slated to release on February 14, 2019. Apart from Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh has also signed Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Kabir Khan's 83.

