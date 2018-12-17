 »   »   »  NO COLD VIBES! Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif CHILL With At Star Screen Awards 2018 [PIC]

Zero Awkwardness

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were seen having a fun time with Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Star Screen Awards 2018.

Ranveer Left Deepika Emotional

Ranveer Singh, who won the best actor award for Padmaavat thanked his wife, Deepika Padukone for her love and support and left her quite emotional!

The Stree Trio

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Dinesh Vijan strike a pose as they take a selfie together after winning big at Star Screen Awards 2018.

The Stree team won five awards across several categories at Star Screen Awards 2018.

Shraddha Looked So Pretty

Shraddha Kapoor also shook her leg on songs like 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' and 'Milegi Milegi' from Stree at the award night and left audience all thrilled.

Alia Strikes A Cute Pose With The Award

Alia Bhatt thanked Star Screen Awards, Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal as she won big for her film, Raazi.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the shoot of Kalank and Brahmastra. In Kalank, Alia will share screen space with Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

Whereas, in Brahmastra, Alia will be seen opposite her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra, which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji, also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the key roles.