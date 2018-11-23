 »   »   »  Leaked Pictures: Alia Bhatt Looks SCARED & THRILLED As She Shoots With Ranbir Kapoor For Brahmastra

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ever since, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have made their relationship official, fans have been looking forward to their first collaboration, Brahmastra. The last films of both Ranbir & Alia, Sanju and Raazi respectively, created an uproar at the box office. While, we all have to wait a good one year to catch Brahmastra, we've brought to you something that will surely leave you excited for the film - leaked pictures of Alia & Ranbir from the shooting location of Brahmastra.
Alia Looks Scared
Donning a sultry look, Alia Bhatt looks a bit scared, while shooting a crucial scene for her upcoming film, Brahmastra.
The Changed Expression Of Alia
Despite being little scared about the particular action sequence, Alia is all thrilled to do all the stunts all by herself.
Ranbir Caught On Camera
Ranbir Kapoor, who's the lead star of Brahmastra, was also spotted shooting the same sequence along with Alia Bhatt. The duo can be seen in black ensemble.
Alia On Brahmastra
Not so long ago, Alia talked about Brahmastra and said, "It's a play of imagination. It's my most action-heavy film, but it's a different kind of organic action, not dishoom-dishoom."
Is Brahmastra A Superhero Film?
Dismissing the rumours around the genre of Brahmastra, Alia had said, "If you call it that, then people will imagine us running around the city in red underwear."
Alia’s Work Front
Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Abhishek Varman's Kalank.
In Takht, Alia will be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. Whereas, in Kalank and Gully Boy, Alia is paired opposite Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh, respectively.
What's Next For Ranbir?
Ranbir Kapoor has also started prepping for Shamshera. The film also casts Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the key roles.