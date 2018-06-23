English
Alia Bhatt MIFFED With Ranbir Kapoor For Going Hullabaloo About Their Affair? Gives A Weird Reply

    Ever since Ranbir Kapoor has talked about his affair with Alia Bhatt, the duo is continuously under media scan. Ranbir, who's on the Sanju's promotion spree, is constantly been asked about Alia Bhatt. Recently, while taking to India Today, Ranbir said that he will not talk about his relationship with Alia any more. He said, "I think when we speak more, we are often misunderstood by the media. I don't want to turn this into a circus. Whatever I wanted to say, I have. Now, I don't want to comment on it anymore."

    Ranbir also said, "I am very scared that of one thing these days and it's called 'sutron', which means sources. This 'according to sources' has become villain in my life.

    Interestingly, Alia Bhatt also talked about Ranbir to India Today and rather gave a surprising reply when asked about her link-up rumours!

    Alia On Her Link-ups

    On being asked if the link-up stories affect her, Alia said, "The truth never bothers me. At the same time, even lies don't affect me because if it's not true, I don't care."

    Alia Further Adds..

    "Link-up rumours don't affect my relationships with people. We have gotten used to it because it is a part and parcel of being in the business and limelight."

    Alia On Marriage

    "I would never fear getting married thinking my career might end. I will settle down if I want to. One should be able to have a career, regardless of being married or not."

    Alia’s Reaction Is Indeed Surprising!

    Considering that Ranbir has already made his relationship with Alia, official, we wonder what's stopping Alia to do the same. Is she miffed with Ranbir for making it official that they're dating? Her weird reaction hints so!

    What do you think about Alia & Ranbir? Let us know in the comments section below.

