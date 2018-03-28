 »   »   » FYI Ranbir, Alia Bhatt Might End The COLD WAR Between Your EX-GFs Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone!

Related Articles
History is witness that Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif never liked each other - thanks to Ranbir Kapoor. Both of the leading ladies of the tinsel town, were dated Ranbir Kapoor and both ended up parting way with the Kapoor lad. It is said that Ranbir cheated on Deepika for Katrina. Though after a few years of break-up, Deepika did come on a good terms with Ranbir and also signed two films with him, but same thing didn't happen with Katrina!
We have come across so many events, where the duo tried their best to not cross each other's paths. Now, we hear Alia Bhatt, who shares a cordial relationship with both Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone, might help the ladies to end their old-long cold war as both have moved on in their life.
Wanna know how? Keep reading!
Alia Says She Never Rejected A Two-heroine Film
"I've never been offered such a movie. I haven't rejected a film because it was a two-heroine outing. Instead, I want to do something which has only women. I think we will have amazing camaraderie and it will be a fun film."
Alia Wants To Do A Film With Katrina & Deepika
When asked if she can spill out the names of heroines whom she wants to work with, she said, "Katrina (Kaif) is one of my closest friends, so we keep talking about doing a film. It's the same with Deepika (Padukone)."
Oo La La!
"It will be amazing to act in a movie with such powerful women. I've made a pact with Kat and DP that we will do films together," said Alia.
Boy, isn't this a super idea? Who wouldn't want to watch Katrina, sharing screen space with Deepika! We hope, Alia really takes this idea, seriously.
Alia On Changing Times For Women In Industry
"It has become progressive for actresses today. But, there's still a long way to go. The best thing is that now, they are standing by each other. For instance, imagine Dil Chahta Hai being remade with three girls today. It would be wonderful. I'm game for a good chick flick."