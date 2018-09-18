English
Alia Bhatt's Mom Soni Razdan On Ranbir Kapoor: He Is A Lovely, Lovely Boy

    Anyone, who keeps a constant tab on Bollywood knows about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's sizzling romance. Now, all eyes are on their families - whether they will accept their relationship or not. Recently, Rishi Kapoor was heard praising Alia Bhatt and he said that not only Ranbir but he and his wife Neetu Kapoor like her too!

    In a tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, when Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan was asked about Alia and Ranbir's relationship, she was quoted as saying, "I have a very good relationship with my daughter. I don't go by what rumours say; I talk to her directly. We have had discussions on what's going on or not going on in her life. It's her life at the end of the day, so I am happy to let her live it the way she wants to."

    When asked if Alia has spoken to her about Ranbir, she said, "I don't discuss these things with anybody. (Laughs) Of course, we know Ranbir very well."

    Soni Razdan also praised Ranbir and said, "I don't know really, Rishi ji is very outspoken, he never minces words. We all know each other, I have worked with him. I know Neetu and Ranbir. What's the big thing? But Ranbir is a lovely, lovely boy."

    On the work front, Soni Razdan will be next seen in Yours Truly. Speaking about her first film as the lead, she said, "It is a film which addresses the issue of loneliness. It's about a woman who's not so young, and how people never stop searching for love, and age is irrelevant.

    It's about the need to be wanted, to have a companion in life. Playing the lead character was also something I thought I would never get at this age, because nobody makes films for people my age. It's unusual from that aspect."

