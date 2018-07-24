 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt Is Not On Karan Johar's Side On The Nepotism Debate! Here's What She Said On The Issue

Related Articles
- Rishi Kapoor Wants Ranbir Kapoor To Marry Alia Bhatt ASAP; Reveals It's His Son Who's Not Ready
- Neetu Kapoor Was Never This Sweet To Katrina Kaif; Showers Love On Ranbir's GF Alia Bhatt Yet Again!
- Alia Bhatt’s Latest Instagram Posts Are All About Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor & His EX-GF Katrina Kaif!
- Trending: Here's Alia Bhatt Singing Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
- Is Ranbir Kapoor Upset? Alia Bhatt DITCHED Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Because Mahesh Bhatt Told Her To
- Brahmastra: Nagarjuna To Make His Comeback In Bollywood With This Ranbir-Alia Starrer?
- Mahesh Bhatt BREAKS SILENCE On Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Affair; Says, 'Relationships Have Seasons'
- Ranbir Kapoor Goes 'Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge' Way; SNAPPED Spending Time At Alia Bhatt's House!
- Ranbir Kapoor Will Never Be Single; He Blames This Reason For Falling In Love Over & Over Again!
- Do People Really Deserve Something? Here's Alia Bhatt's Take On The Subject!
- Rishi Kapoor Wants Ranbir Kapoor To Marry His Boyfriend Ayan Mukerji & Not Girlfriend Alia Bhatt?
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Her Ex Beau Sidharth Malhotra Under A Roof; This Is What Happened Next!
All hell broke loose when Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar the flag-bearer of nepotism straight to his face during the Koffee With Karan show and the nepotism issue took a whole new turn then on. Also, another can of worms was opened when Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan took to the stage saying "nepotism rocks" at the IIFA Awards 2017 and later had to apologise for their unruly stunt. A lot of celebrities gave out their two cents on the nepotism debate, and while some of them agreed that nepotism exists, the others rejected it.
Karan Johar has been defending nepotism since a year and now the girl whom he launched in Student Of The Year, Alia Bhatt, thinks the opposite. She accepted that nepotism does exist in Bollywood and even went ahead stating that she'd feel bad if she was on the other side of the aisle when not given the right opportunity. What she said was a complete opposite of what Karan Johar believes and hats off to her for speaking her mind.
Alia Bhatt Explained...
"Of late, I have realised that there is no need to defend the nepotistic nature of the industry because it does exist."
She Further Commented
"The reason why it has become an emotional debate is because it is difficult for those who don't get a chance. If I was on the other side, I would be heartbroken. I may have felt the same way."
Nepotism Exists Everywhere, Says Alia
"Yes, it does exist everywhere, but this is the only business where there's no fixed funda. You need to be at the right place at the right time."
Alia Bhatt Makes So Much Sense
"For instance, if you want to be a doctor, you study, give your examination and get a job. In film business, you can do whatever you want, but there has to be that X factor that people talk about."
Talent Is The Real Deal
"There are so many people who come from nowhere and make it big purely on the basis of their presence and what they bring to the screen."
She Further Explained
"An XYZ person can be very good looking and some other can be marginally good looking, but the latter can be a bigger star or loved more because of their talent."
I Just Got Lucky, Says Alia Bhatt
"There are no hard and fast rules as such, so I totally get the emotional upheaval. As far as I am concerned, I won't even say that I was more prepared because I was so and so's daughter. I just got very lucky with my first try (‘Student Of The Year'), but you can only get lucky with that first chance. After that only bhagwaan bachaye."