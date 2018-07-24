 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt Is Not On Karan Johar's Side On The Nepotism Debate! Here's What She Said On The Issue

Alia Bhatt Explained...

"Of late, I have realised that there is no need to defend the nepotistic nature of the industry because it does exist."

She Further Commented

"The reason why it has become an emotional debate is because it is difficult for those who don't get a chance. If I was on the other side, I would be heartbroken. I may have felt the same way."

Nepotism Exists Everywhere, Says Alia

"Yes, it does exist everywhere, but this is the only business where there's no fixed funda. You need to be at the right place at the right time."

Alia Bhatt Makes So Much Sense

"For instance, if you want to be a doctor, you study, give your examination and get a job. In film business, you can do whatever you want, but there has to be that X factor that people talk about."

Talent Is The Real Deal

"There are so many people who come from nowhere and make it big purely on the basis of their presence and what they bring to the screen."

She Further Explained

"An XYZ person can be very good looking and some other can be marginally good looking, but the latter can be a bigger star or loved more because of their talent."

I Just Got Lucky, Says Alia Bhatt

"There are no hard and fast rules as such, so I totally get the emotional upheaval. As far as I am concerned, I won't even say that I was more prepared because I was so and so's daughter. I just got very lucky with my first try (‘Student Of The Year'), but you can only get lucky with that first chance. After that only bhagwaan bachaye."