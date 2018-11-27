 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt & Parineeti Chopra Meet 'Dulhe Raja' Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra At Pre-wedding Dinner!

Priyanka & Nick

Make way for one of the most stylish couples of the B-town - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who're all set to tie knot in the first week of December.

Joe & Sophie

If you remember pictures of Priyanka Chopra from her bachelorette party, you must be aware of her warm bond with Sophie Turner. Seen here is Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas and his girlfriend, Sophie Turner. The lady is popular for her Game Of Thrones stint.

Alia Joins NickYanka

Apart from Joe & Sophie, actress Alia Bhatt was also snapped entering the restaurant, where Priyanka & Nick have hosted pre-wedding dinner party.

Donning a blue outfit, Alia looked radiant and we loved her simple yet pretty look!

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, who will be joining Priyanka & Nick for their grand wedding in Jodhpur, was also spotted at the private dinner party.

Are You Excited For PeeCee’s Grand Wedding?

On a related note, Priyanka's wedding will take place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and the entire first week of December is booked for the wedding ceremonies.