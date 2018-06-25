English
 »   »   »  Kahaani Mein Twist: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Mother' Wants Alia Bhatt To Play Her In Her Biopic

Kahaani Mein Twist: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Mother' Wants Alia Bhatt To Play Her In Her Biopic

    Hold on to your horses here, folks! We're talking about Ranbir Kapoor's 'reel' mother in Sanju Manisha Koirala and not his real mom Neetu Kapoor here. Yes, Manisha Koirala, who won the battle against cancer is writing a book on how she defeated the deadly disease and will inspire thousands of others to win the battle as well, through her book. Also, when Manisha Koirala was asked if she'd love it, if a biopic is made on her life and she quipped,

    "I don't think I'd be keen on a biopic. I don't think anyone else has a heart as huge as Baba's (Sanjay Dutt) to allow such an honest depiction." When asked which actress would she love to see playing herself on the silver screen if ever a biopic is made, Manisha, without thinking twice, named Alia Bhatt. "I think Alia Bhatt can do full justice to my role. She is not only a great actress but also knows how to get into the character well," she summed it up to Deccan Chronicle.

    Manisha Koirala In Sanju

    Sources had previously revealed that Manisha Koirala has done a wonderful job in Sanju and her role in the movie will be remembered for years to come.

    Alia Bhatt As Manisha Koirala?

    What do you think about it, folks? Would you love to see Alia Bhatt play the role of Manisha Koirala some time in the future?

    Apart From Sanju

    Apart playing the role of Ranbir Kapoor's mom in Sanju, Manisha Koirala is also a part of the Netflix series Lust Stories. The web series has now become the talk of the town!

    Grand Release Of Sanju

    Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.


    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 16:22 [IST]
