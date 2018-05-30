 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Trailer!

Ranbir Kapoor's phenomenal performance in the trailer of Sanju his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt raving about him. The actress was quick to react to the trailer and tweeted, "Blownnnnnn away @RajkumarHirani #RanbirKapoor @sonamakapoor @AnushkaSharma @vickykaushal09 @deespeak #SanjuTrailer." Her tweet was followed by a series of heart emoticons.

Karan Johar also took to Twitter and praised Ranbir and Rajkumar Hirani and wrote, "OMG @RajkumarHirani you genius !! And OMGGGG #RanbirKapoor you bonafide ROCKSTAR! What a mindblasting trailer!!!!! This is a major "can't wait" feeling!!!! #SanjuTrailer."



Actress Shraddha Kapoor also reacted to Sanju trailer and wrote, "Just one word. WOW. #SanjuTrailer."



Giving an insight into every phase of Sanjay Dutt's life, the trailer touches upon various aspects like drugs, girlfriends and his much talked about jail phase. While the audience knows about the events in the actor's life, Rajkumar Hirani provides the story behind every event of his life.



Sharing the unknown details of Sanjay Dutt's life, the trailer presents a heart-wrenching story of Sanjay Dutt. While the world witnessed the actor's life on the surface, Rajkumar Hirani digs to the bottom to offer the real life story of Sanjay Dutt.



Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.